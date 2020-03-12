China, Iran good friends, supporters of each other: Envoy

In a note on Thursday, he added that solidarity and interactions are the most powerful weapons for overcoming the spread the viruses which are threatening the safety of people around the world.

Stressing the need for a common campaign by the countries against the coronavirus as a common global enemy, he appreciated Iran for its aid since the time the country has been grappling with the deadly virus.

Chinese government reciprocally helps Iran which is facing the coronavirus crisis, he said, noting that they are like travelers sitting in a boat being struck by the storms.

Condemning the US officials' allegations in sensitive moments of fighting coronavirus, he said that solidarity and interactions are the most powerful weapons for the campaign.

Since the beginning of the Chinese government's engagement with coronavirus, the Iranian government, especially Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif publicly voiced support for China and the country sent shipments of aid to Beijing, he said.

The spread of coronavirus in Iran has hurt the hearts of the Chinese, he said, noting that although the country itself was running short of medical equipment, it never hesitated to dispatch batches of aid to Iran.

China shared its experience in the field of fighting COVID-19 with Iran and sent volunteer forces to Tehran, the Chinese envoy said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish