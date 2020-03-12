World Forum for Islamic Awakening condemns anti-Muslim hostilities in India

Describing violating rights of 200 million Muslims and denying them of the primary rights as a bitter event, the forum said that the extremist groups and fanatic Hindus were provided with open hand via the silence of the relevant organizations so that they will be able to shape cultural transformation against the Muslims by depriving them of their basic rights and insulting in cooperation with some affiliated institutions and groups with the goal of consigning the issue of Muslims into oblivion.

This is while Muslims have been living peacefully alongside the cultured and civilized nation of India, it said.

The statement further noted that everyone knows that the undemocratic move which the relationship of which with US President Donald Trump's visit (to India) and Zionist regime's supports is suspicious is aimed at destroying one of the biggest Muslim communities in India.

Recent incidents in India are dangerous precedence in international relations which can pave the way for crises and dissatisfaction in other countries, in addition to trampling upon rights of 200 million Muslims in India, the statement said, blasting the international community's shameful ignorance that will promote international anarchism.

The Islamic Forum of Islamic Awakening condemned the crimes, saying that the Indian government is expected to stop the massacres and crimes.

The entity called on the international human rights organizations, Islamic world's leaders and freedom seekers to condemn the actions before a wave of genocide takes place and do their best to uphold the rights of Muslims through various channels.

