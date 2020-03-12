Zarif outlines Iran's medical needs to fight COVID19

"Iranian care personnel are courageously battling #COVID19 on frontlines," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.



"Their efforts are stymied by vast shortages caused by restrictions on our people's access to medicine/equipment," he added.



"Most urgent needs are outlined below."



"Viruses don't discriminate. Nor should humankind"

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said on Thursday that 10,075 have been infected with the coronavirus and 429 have lost their lives to it.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that fortunately, 3,276 people have recovered from the virus, adding that unfortunately, 75 more people died in the past 24 hours.

