Zarif urges IMF to act responsibly

"IMF's @KGeorgieva has stated that countries affected by #COVID19 will be supported via Rapid Financial Instrument. Our Central Bank requested access to this facility immediately," Zarif tweeted on Thursday.



"IMF/IMF Board should adhere to Fund's mandate, stand on right side of history & act responsibly," he added.

Earlier, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati said on Thursday that Iran has requested $5 billion of loan from the International Monetary Fund in the CORONA campaign package of Rapid Financial Instrument.

Hemmati wrote on his Instagram page about the Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva's announcement that the world community has wanted the IMF to help the world fight the coronavirus and the IMF was to offer $5 billion in emergency funding for countries hit by the coronavirus.

