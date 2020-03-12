UN chief calls on every gov’t to scale up efforts to mitigate spread of coronavirus

Guterres said, “All of us face a common threat – the coronavirus – COVID-19.”

Saying that when fighting the virus, during the fight with the virus, people “cannot let fear go viral".

“Together, we can still change the course of this pandemic – but that means addressing inaction.”

“The best science tells us, if countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response, we can go a long way to mitigating transmission.”

Urging every country to step up and scale up their efforts, he said, “As we mourn all those who have lost their lives and the many families who are suffering, we must show solidarity with the most vulnerable – the elderly, the sick, those without reliable healthcare, and those on the edge of poverty.”

