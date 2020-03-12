Official: Coronavirus infects more than 10,000; kills 429 in Iran

Kianoush Jahanpour said that fortunately, 3,276 people have recovered from the virus, adding that unfortunately, 75 more people died in the past 24 hours.

Iran has done a great deal to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

On Friday, the Central Bank requested the International Monetary Fund to give a $5-billion-dollar loan to Iran to fight the disease.

9417**2050

