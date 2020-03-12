Mar 12, 2020, 1:53 PM
WHO says COVID-19 has spread to over 100 countries, turned to 'pandemic'

London, March 12, IRNA – The World Health Organization says that the COVID-19 has spread over 100 countries and turned to pandemic.

The virus has infected 126, 460 people, killed 4, 633; also 68,313 have recovered from the potentially deadly disease.

The WHO Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom, said on Wednesday, “Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.”

He added that the WHO assesses that “COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.”

The death toll of the disease in three regions is as follows:

