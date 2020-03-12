Iranian representative elected deputy chairman of OPCW Executive Council

Accusing Iran of supporting terrorism, the US ambassador opposed the election saying that the US internal laws don’t allow to agree with appointment of ambassador of a country that support terrorism.

Ali-Reza Kazemi, Iran’s ambassador to OPCW, said that the US has already proved that they have no respect for the international law and are the main supporters of terrorist groups and state terrorism especially in the Middle East.

Kazemi said that the US assassinated Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani in Iraqi soil, which is an outright violation of the most basic international law, UN Charter, and International Covenant of Economic, Civil, and Political Rights, adding that the US is in no position to introduce itself as anti-terrorist.

Iran's Lieutenant-General Soleimani and Iraq's Abu Mahdi al-Mohamdes were assassinated by the US terrorist army by the order of President Donald Trump on January 3. They had a long record of fighting the US-made terror groups, including ISIS. Millions of people all over the world took to the streets to commemorate the two heroes and the other eight military men who were killed by the US.

