Coronavirus outbreak not to stop trade with neighboring states: Official

He said that the government has adopted necessary measures to deal with emergencies and the economic consequences of the outbreak.

A working group of officials of chambers of commerce was formed in consultation with the private sector to identify the adverse impacts of the epidemic on national economy, he said.

Noting that protecting lives of people from threat of coronavirus outbreak is major priority of the government, Nahavandian said, adding that maintaining jobs and production are the other main priorities.

Earlier, Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said that 2,959 people out of a total of 9,000 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease and were discharged from hospitals while 354 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

8072**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish