Distribution of deep basins of southern, central Caspian Sea still unresolved: Azeri official

“Negotiation process between Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan-Iran on the distribution of the deep basins of the southern and central Caspian Sea is underway”, he said in an interview with APA TV.

In the north of the Caspian Sea, there are agreements among Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kazakhstan on the distribution of deep basins of the southern and central of the Caspian Sea and relevant agreements have been signed, he said, hoping that there would be negotiations between Turkmenistan and Iran on the distribution of deep basins of the southern and central of the Caspian Sea too.

However, in the Central and Southern Caspian Sea issue of distribution of deep basins of the southern and central of the Caspian Sea has not resolved yet. That is why we hope Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan-Iran negotiations will continue in this direction and we will achieve the solution of the issue soon, he said.

Signing the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea and its ratification by already 4 states, as well as conduction of ratification process by the Iranian side, and the Convention’s coming into force in near future may also pave the way for pushing forward the issue, Khalafov said.

