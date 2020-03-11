Iran warns against politicizing coronavirus

No country will by itself be able to overcome current challenges, the statement reads adding that outbreak of COVID19 over the last few weeks, has involved the regional counties and other states in the world with new challenges.

It noted that fighting this global challenge requires regional and international cooperation.

Iranian embassy urged West Asian countries to pursue bilateral and multilateral cooperation to fight jointly against coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Iran has started the fight against the epidemic by taking advantage of its domestic capabilities and uniting all related systems and with transparency.

Referring to joint cooperation between Iran and Lebanon in fighting coronavirus, Iranian embassy said related bodies in Iran has had the most cooperation with Lebanese counterparts since the begging of the virus outbreak and made their best for preventing the spread by transferring Lebanese nationals in Iran to Lebanon in the framework of WHO protocols and taking strict measures at airports.

Iranian diplomatic mission also described US’ cruel and inhumane sanctions and preventing sales of the drug and medical equipment to Iran as an example of economic and biologic terrorism by US Administration.

Despite US officials’ false claims, sanctions are still underway and the consequences of such approach will certainly be able to create a problem for efforts made by all countries in fighting coronavirus.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 2,959 people out of a total of 9,000 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 354 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 958 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 63 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish