CBI Governor says growth in big industrial workshops reaches 6.1%

Abdul Nasser Hemmati wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, "These days, due to the spread of the Coronavirus and the deaths of a number of compatriots and problems in Iranians' daily lives, especially disruptions in the businesses, perhaps reporting positive statistics is considered abnormal.

"God willing we will continue to see promising growth in the non-oil sector as soon as it overcomes the problems posed by the coronavirus outbreak, which should be a temporary shock," the central bank Governor said.

