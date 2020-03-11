Mar 11, 2020, 8:35 PM
CBI Governor says growth in big industrial workshops reaches 6.1%

Tehran, March 11, IRNA - Abdul Nasser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, said that in the third quarter of 2019 (October, December, and April) Iran had a growth in the field of economy, and big workshops show a 6.1-percent growth in comparison to the same period in 2018.

Abdul Nasser Hemmati wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, "These days, due to the spread of the Coronavirus and the deaths of a number of compatriots and problems in Iranians' daily lives, especially disruptions in the businesses, perhaps reporting positive statistics is considered abnormal.

"God willing we will continue to see promising growth in the non-oil sector as soon as it overcomes the problems posed by the coronavirus outbreak, which should be a temporary shock," the central bank Governor said.

