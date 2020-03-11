Spox: US blocks entering Iran financial resources into SHTA

Mousavi said the US’ measures are nothing but deception.

They have launched a financial channel but they do not let "us enter our financial resources in other countries into it".

"We have been negotiating with one of the countries in which we have financial resources" and they claim that Americans are creating roadblock for entering resources into the channel and take advantage of them in this situation.

So, "we consider their claims as deception until they take a practical measure and remove obstacles", Mousavi noted.

Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) is a payment mechanism aimed at enabling the basic goods to be delivered to Iran.

The aim of the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) is to ensure that exporters and trading companies in the food, pharmaceutical and medical sectors based in Switzerland have a secure payment channel with a Swiss bank through which payments for their exports to Iran are guaranteed. In this way, Switzerland is helping to supply the Iranian population with agricultural commodities, food, medicines, and medical equipment. This is in keeping with Switzerland’s humanitarian tradition.

The SHTA was developed by Switzerland in close cooperation with the relevant authorities in the US and Iran, as well as with selected Swiss banks and companies. Under the SHTA, the US Department of the Treasury will provide the banks involved with the necessary assurances that the financial transactions can be processed in accordance with the US legislation.

Earlier, Mousavi criticized the US government's deceptive claims of battling coronavirus, saying that only a government infested with mismanagement, deceit, and lies can be so shameless to make nonsensical accusations against the Iranians who are working to protect humanity against the coronavirus.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 2,959 people out of a total of 9,000 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 354 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 958 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 63 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish