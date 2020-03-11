US sanctions in time of coronavirus outbreak war crime, official says

In a message addressed to the heads and secretaries of international organizations, Heidar Eskandarpour said that on the behalf of Shiraz's educated citizens he expects his colleagues around the world and international officials in the field of urban management to call for the lifting of sanctions.

The official noted in his message that every year on such a day, his compatriots across Iran are ready to welcome Nowruz to celebrate the beginning of the New Year and the resurrection of nature. Here in Shiraz, the people managed to embrace this ancient ritual and the enduring legacy of ancient Iran

Mayor of Shiraz added that urban management in harmony with the people whose hospitality has a long-standing reputation and intrinsic character provides a host of many domestic and foreign tourists who enthusiastically enjoy the beautiful nature and soul of the numerous historical, cultural and religious treasures. This year, but unfortunately the warm-hearted people of Shiraz are deprived of tourist attraction. The spread of the coronavirus in recent days has presented us with difficult conditions and complex prospects.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish