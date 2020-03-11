Chinese expert calls on US to lift inhumane sanctions imposed on Iran

In an interview with IRNA on Wednesday, Chen Shin Khoi urged all members of the international community to unanimously call for the lifting of the US sanctions on Iran.

The Middle East Peace and Development Foundation, headquartered in China, has provided more than 1,500,000 yuan of sanitizing equipment to be sent to Iran to counter coronavirus.

Referring to the need to deal with the coronavirus in the world, especially Iran, he said, the US medical sanctions against Iran should be lifted as soon as possible.

The Secretary-General of the China-Arab Association emphasized that the US should take a humanitarian approach to the matter and lift the sanctions on Iran as soon as possible.

In another part of his remarks, he noted that the Middle East Peace and Development Foundation seeks to promote peace and cooperation in the region.

Chen emphasized that under such circumstances it is necessary to pay attention to the matter with mutual responsibility and by helping one another.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish