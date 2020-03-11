Envoy lauds Chinese aid to help Iran in fight against COVID19

Over the last few days, hundreds of thousands of face-masks, covers, glasses and respiratory supplies have been delivered to Iranian embassy in Beijing, Keshavarzzadeh wrote in his Twitter account.

He added that he has requested cargo plane to transfer these consignments to Iran.

Iran has so far received six health shipments from Chinese people and government for fighting against coronavirus.

Chinese people in less than 24 hours, donated half a million dollar to Iran for fighting coronavirus epidemic and called for launching a channel for collecting non-cash contributions.

Iranian embassy in China on March 5 released a message in ‘Weibo’ which is a leading social media in China and introduced a bank account for Chinese people’s cash contributions to fight COVID19 and people of China helped 4b Yuan ($576,000).

In response to Chinese people memorable act, Iranian embassy in a message said Chinese people’s good-will "has impressed us and we know feel a heavy responsibility toward them."

It added that Chinese people aid will be spent for fighting coronavirus outbreak.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 2,959 people out of a total of 9,000 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 354 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 958 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 63 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish