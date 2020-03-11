Embassy: Italy extends Iranian tourists’ visa for another 60 days

Due to the problem occurred for Iranian nationals who have to stay more than their visa date, consultations were underway with Italian Foreign Ministry to extend their stay.

Based on the recent decision made by Italian government with regard to coronavirus crisis management, all foreigners currently present in Italy will not be included in the expulsion law until 60 days after the expiration of visa.

Italian prime minister announced on Tuesday that his country has been quarantined to prevent coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus outbreak started from Wuhan in China and has reached about countries such as US, France, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Spain and the UAE.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 2,959 people out of a total of 9,000 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 354 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

