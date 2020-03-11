Iran Air makes 3rd extraordinary flight to return passengers from Qatar

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Iran Air flights to Qatar were suspended.

Due to the presence of some Iranians in Qatar, Iran Air has so far provided two extraordinary flights to bring home the Iranian passengers.

Speaking to IRNA, Managing Director of Iran Air Masoumeh Asgharzade said permission for the third flight has been issued by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

The flight will head for Doha with no passenger, she added.

Qatar has not accepted Iranian flights since February 26.

Now Iran Air flights to Persian Gulf Littoral Sates are without passenger and just for returning passengers.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 2,959 people out of a total of 9,000 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 354 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 958 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 63 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

