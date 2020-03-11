Envoy says int'l community must restore lost balance in JCPOA

At the beginning of his remarks, he said that in the positions of various countries at this meeting of the Board of Governors on the JCPOA, there is a very clear point, which also has the broad support of the member states of the Agency, and that is the necessity to maintain this agreement.

Iran's ambassador stated that the root of the current situation is the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the agreement and the threat of countries punishing corporations and banks that have sought cooperation with Iran. They should learn the necessary lessons and, based on past experience, compensate for damages and provide the basis for keeping the agreement.

To this end, restoring the lost balance between the rights and responsibilities of all JCPOA parties is an urgent need, he noted.

Iran has stated its readiness to return all remedy steps taken in accordance with articles 26 and 36 of this agreement, Gharibabadi added, noting the realization of this matter needs the practical mobilization of all capacities on the part of the remaining members to the JCPOA.

Some European parties saying some Iran's nuclear activities are irreversible, the question must be raised 'Does Iran's sanctions and damages of the sanctions and EU's inactions under the US unlawful actions are compensable? the envoy went on to say.

Kazem Gharibabadi also noted that it is clear that US sanctions have targeted people's lives, including preventing them from providing medicines to people in need. I must point out that any restrictions on the supply of medical drugs, especially in the current situation where countries around the world, including Iran, are exposed to the coronavirus, violate their right to access to health and the right to life. In addition, the US action is in clear contradiction with the International Court of Justice's temporary injunction to suspend sanctions that violate humanitarian activities.

9455**2050

