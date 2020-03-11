Russia: BoG members disagree with US' JCPOA policy

"The #IAEA Board of Governors started today consideration of the report on verification in #Iran in the light of UNSC 2231. No surprises so far," Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: "Almost all Governors disagree with US policy on #JCPOA and call upon Iran to resume full implementation of the nuclear deal."

"The #IAEA Board of Governors has just completed consideration of the report on verification in #Iran and took not of this document," he noted in a separate message.

"Now it moves to consideration of reports on application of safeguards in #DPRK, #Syria and Iran (report on denial of access to 2 sites in Iran)."

Earlier on Wednesday, addressing press conference through video conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Iran is not supposed to answer any non-professional and political questions of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“The framework of our cooperation with the Agency is clear, so that the Agency must consider its professional reputation and credibility and any absurd claim made by any regime or individual should not lead the Agency to pose questions," Iranian diplomat reiterated.

He said that Iran has answered questions of the IAEA and that the IAEA's questions must have logical technical and legal aspects not for political consideration of some regimes Iran does not deem such questions correct and constructive.

Mousavi’s reaction came after the IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi repeated his past claim on Monday that Iran has been barring the agency’s access to two out of three locations about which “the agency has posed a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities.”

