Over 100,000 Basij, IRGC forces are fighting coronavirus

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif highlighted the role and measures taken by Basij and the IRGC in the fight against the coronavirus since the early days of the outbreak in the country.

Referring to the experiences of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps during the eight years of sacred defense, as well as helping the Resistance Front in recent years to confront the chemical attacks of the enemies of the Islamic Ummah and use it in Iran's fight with coronavirus, he said, "The IRGC's extensive system, including personnel and specialized capacities as well as stationary and field hospitals, care camps, medical centers, and relief and sanitary items and equipment available in the IRGC and Basij are available for the specific circumstances of the country in the fight against coronavirus.

He added that in addition to achieving a diagnostic kit in the field of disease diagnosis and treatment, researchers in the field of healthcare under the Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences are studying around the clock to test safe medicines which the authorities have reported promising progress in this area.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish