Mar 11, 2020, 3:09 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83710383
0 Persons

Tags

Official: COVID19 death toll reaches 354 in Iran

Official: COVID19 death toll reaches 354 in Iran

Tehran, March 11, IRNA - Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 2,959 people out of a total of 9,000 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 354 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 958 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 63 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

He noted that 256 new cases in Tehran, 53 in Qom, 5 in Gilan, 170 in Isfahan, 45 in Alborz, 32 in Mazandaran, 31 in Markazi, 27 in Qazvin, 63 in Semnan, 9 in Golestan, 34 in Razavi Khorasan, 19 in Fars, 9 in Lorestan, 29 in East Azarbaijan, 17 in Khuzestan, 23 in Yazd, 22 in Zanjan, 6 in Kordestan, 1 in Ardebil, 8 in Kermanshah, 18 in Kerman, 7 in Hamedan, 4 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 10 in Hormuzgan, 15 in South Khorasan, 11 in North Khorasan, 1 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, 6 in Ilam, 27 in West Azarbaijan been affected by virus.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 9 =