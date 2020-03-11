Official: COVID19 death toll reaches 354 in Iran

Jahanpour said that 958 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 63 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

He noted that 256 new cases in Tehran, 53 in Qom, 5 in Gilan, 170 in Isfahan, 45 in Alborz, 32 in Mazandaran, 31 in Markazi, 27 in Qazvin, 63 in Semnan, 9 in Golestan, 34 in Razavi Khorasan, 19 in Fars, 9 in Lorestan, 29 in East Azarbaijan, 17 in Khuzestan, 23 in Yazd, 22 in Zanjan, 6 in Kordestan, 1 in Ardebil, 8 in Kermanshah, 18 in Kerman, 7 in Hamedan, 4 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 10 in Hormuzgan, 15 in South Khorasan, 11 in North Khorasan, 1 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, 6 in Ilam, 27 in West Azarbaijan been affected by virus.

