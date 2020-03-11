Iranian boxer qualifies for Olympics

The Olympic Boxing Qualifying Tournament, which began in Jordan's capital of Amman last Tuesday, will end today (Wednesday) with the appointment of top boxers and Olympic boxers.

In the competition, 151 boxers from 35 countries on the Asian and Pacific continents competed in the men's section.

The competition will be held in Amman from March 3 to 11.

The Iranian boxing team will be headed by Alireza Estaki in the competition.

The team is as follows:

52kg: Omid Ahmadi Safa

57kg: Danial Shahbakhsh

63kg: Ashkan Rezaei

69kg: Sajad Kazemzadeh

75kg: Shahin Mousavi

81kg: Ehsan Rouzbahani

91kg: Toofan Sharifi

+91kg: Iman Ramezanpour

