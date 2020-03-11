Mar 11, 2020, 3:27 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 83710338
Iranian boxer qualifies for Olympics

Iranian boxer qualifies for Olympics

Tehran, March 11, IRNA – The Iranian boxer Danial Shahbakhsh has been granted permission to attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Olympic Boxing Qualifying Tournament, which began in Jordan's capital of Amman last Tuesday, will end today (Wednesday) with the appointment of top boxers and Olympic boxers.

In the competition, 151 boxers from 35 countries on the Asian and Pacific continents competed in the men's section.

The competition will be held in Amman from March 3 to 11.

The Iranian boxing team will be headed by Alireza Estaki in the competition.

The team is as follows:

52kg: Omid Ahmadi Safa
57kg: Danial Shahbakhsh
63kg: Ashkan Rezaei
69kg: Sajad Kazemzadeh
75kg: Shahin Mousavi
81kg: Ehsan Rouzbahani
91kg: Toofan Sharifi
+91kg: Iman Ramezanpour

