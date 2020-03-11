Iran unveils smart thermal imaging camera to screen COVID2019 patients

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in Iran, experts in defense industry could make smart thermal imaging cameras and after testing them in crowded areas like airports, they started mass production.

The domestically-made cameras will be installed in other places and centers around the country.

Speaking in the unveiling ceremony, Managing Director of Iran Electronics Industries Brigadier General Shahrokh Shahram said Defense Ministry is standing by the Iranian nation.

He added that Iranian experts have produced an advanced and smart camera by taking advantage of scientific capacities and defense technologies.

The measuring precision of the new camera is about half a degree, its simultaneous speed and diagnosing people should be regarded as among the advantages of this home-made system.

This product is competitive with similar foreign products in terms of quality, he said adding that the product is cheaper than its foreign model.

These cameras had earlier been produced by the United States, Japan, China, and some other countries, Shahram said.

He went on to say that Iran Defense Ministry had earlier taken major strides in producing coronavirus test kits, disinfectants, face-masks, positive pressure personnel suit, ambulance, brancard, and special beds for COVID19 patients.

Coronavirus outbreak started from Wuhan in China and has reached about countries such as US, France, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Spain and the UAE.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said on Monday that 8,042 people have been infected with coronavirus and 291 people have lost their lives.

More than 2,300 patients contracted corona have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

