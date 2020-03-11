Foreign Ministry channeling expatriates assistance to campaign against corona

Mousavi was speaking to reporters through video conference for the second consecutive week as the country is grappling with the coronavirus outbreak.

He said that Iranian embassies abroad have been assigned to receive donations of the expatriates and buy medical supplies to meet the urgent needs at the hospitals.

Asked about the EU grievances about Iran's reduced commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Mousavi said that as soon as the Europeans take practical measures to uphold their commitments, Iran will take reversal to go to the former status.

On the developments in Afghanistan where two presidential rivals have recently sworn in as Afghan president, the spokesman said that Iran has been seeking to create unity among different Afghan groups since long time ago and noted that forming an inclusive government is the only way to guarantee prosperity, stability and security in the country.

Iran will continue with its efforts to help restore stability in Afghanistan, Mousavi said.

Referring to fake news published by the UK-based Persian-language media to undermine the efforts of the Iranian government in the battle against coronavirus, the Iranian spokesman appreciated the formation of a special team in the UK to fight fake news, expressing hope that the team would also stop anti-Iran efforts of the London-based media.

