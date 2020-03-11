About 2,000 Afghan convicts ready to move to their country

Speaking on the sidelines of the Convicts 'Transfer Committee and while referring to the coronavirus outbreak, Mahmoud Abbasi said that the case of more than 2,000 Afghan convicts is on the agenda of the committee, which, in the context of the convicts' transfer agreement, is that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to move them to their respective countries to serve their sentences in Afghanistan's prisons.

"We are consulting with Afghan political and judicial authorities to move these convicts as quickly as possible," he said.

Last month, the head of the Justice Ministry's Convicts Transfer Committee announced: "The transfer has been carried out with the agreement of the ministers of justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan."

