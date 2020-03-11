Iran’s ‘Driving Lessons’ wins award in US festival

According to its official website, “Through Women's Eyes International Film Festival (TWE) is an international film festival offering films with a focus on international women's issues, stories, and lives as well as films on any topic by women filmmakers.”

“We welcome films offered by all nations. 2020 is the 21st year of TWE, and will take place on March 6, 7, and 8, 2020.”

The 2020 edition of the festival was held on March 6-8 and the winners were introduced on March 10.

“Driving Lessons” has won the Golden Apricot for the best short film in Armenia, Dublin Feminist Film Festival award in Ireland and several others from Italy and the United States.

Also, Linda Kiani acting in Driving Lessons has won the best actress award of the 12th San Francisco Annual Iranian Film Festival in short film .

