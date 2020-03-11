Iran not supposed to answer IAEA non-professional questions: Mousavi

Mousavi said in video conference with the press that “The framework of our cooperation with the Agency is clear, so that the Agency must consider its professional reputation and credibility and any absurd claim made by any regime or individual should not lead the Agency to pose questions.”

He said that Iran has answered questions of the IAEA and that the IAEA's questions must have logical technical and legal aspects not for political consideration of some regimes Iran does not deem such questions correct and constructive.

Mousavi’s reaction came after the IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi repeated his past claim on Monday that Iran has been barring the agency’s access to two of three locations about which “the agency has posed a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities.”

*** The IAEA report has nothing to do with Europeans

"This issue has nothing to do with European officials," he said about the reaction of European countries to a recent report by the IAEA Director General. "We have expressed our concern and in a phone call to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, this issue and Iran's cooperation with the Agency have been raised and we take every opportunity to explain our actions and positions."

"Of course, the report emphasized Iran's good cooperation with the IAEA, but issues that we did not consider to be constructive will be discussed with other countries and we will outline our positions to the European and other states."

*** Iran Embassies ready to receive cash and non-cash assistance

Asked about arrangements the Foreign Ministry made to collect assistance of Iranian expatriates, he said: "We are in a situation where everyone should help one another. Iranian embassies are ready to receive cash and non-cash assistance. We now need medical supplies and if they receive cash assistance they will turn them into medical supplies. We hope that we can overcome the critical situation with the help and empathy of all.

*** All Iranian borders are open

Mousavi said that the Foreign Ministry works to regulate export of goods from the neighboring states. The Foreign Ministry is trying to minimize damage to trade with its neighbors and other countries.

*** Efforts to make peace in Afghanistan must be inter-Afghan

"We have challenged the US agreement with the Taliban," he said, referring to the US-Taliban peace deal.

We welcome any efforts for stability and security in Afghanistan, but these efforts must be within the inter-Afghan framework, not for the foreign government to sign a peace treaty thousands of miles away, of course, to defeat them.

The negotiations should include all Afghan groups, including the Taliban, Mousavi said.

*** Iranian Foreign Ministry uses all its capacities to contain coronavirus

He highlighted the capacity of parliamentary diplomacy to counter the Coronavirus and the messages Iranian Speaker Ali Larijani forwarded to the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and speakers of the member states, saying that the Foreign Ministry welcomes parliamentary diplomacy, and hopes that the efforts will work.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish