Two American festivals to host Iran’s ‘Goodbye Olympic’

‘Goodbye Olympic’ had earlier attended festivals in Italy, Portugal and Hungary.

The Westchester festival will be held on April 24-26 in New York.

The WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival is considered to be the third longest running and oldest independent film and video festival in the world. Founded in 1968 as the International Film Society, the event is held annually in April.

The short film narrates the story of a sailor who faces many problems on the way to reach Olympic.

