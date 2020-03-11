President Rouhani: Gov’t, officials involved in fighting COVID-19

Speaking in cabinet ministers’ meeting on Wednesday, Rouhani said these days, people are dealing with new problem which have been unprecedented over the last few decades in Iran and in other countries as well.

Coronavirus is not limited to one country or a region but all countries in the world have been affected.

The president advised the people to modify their lifestyle and take heed of spread of the virus putting aside voyages and stay at home.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani once again appreciated the efforts made by doctors, nurses in hospitals and medical centers.

Today, Iranian armed forces, IRGC and Basij are ready to provide beds for hospitals wherever it is necessary.

Rouhani said that Iranian Foreign Ministry is also active with all its means to help fight coronavirus.

The president said, "We should not let gossips weaken spirit of Resistance, adding that fear and anxiety are more dangerous than coronavirus."

Coronavirus outbreak started from Wuhan in China and has reached about countries such as US, France, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Spain and the UAE.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said on Monday that 8,042 people have been infected with coronavirus and 291 people have lost their lives.

More than 2,300 patients contracted corona have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

