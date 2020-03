Gholam Reza Babaie told IRNA that the exported goods worth $1.72 billion, adding that the figure experienced 44% growth compared with the same period last year.

He added that 552,933 tons products worth over $790m were also imported.

Most of the exported goods were apple, oil, watermelon, fruit juice, apple juice, home appliances, carpet, utensils, polyethylene, marble, and travertine, he noted.

