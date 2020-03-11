Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 11

** IRAN DAILY

- Larijani: World must push US to lift anti-Iran sanctions amid virus epidemic

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani called on the international community to take a stand against unilateral US sanctions against Iran and push for the swift lifting of the restrictive measures, which he said are hampering the country’s fight against a coronavirus outbreak.

- Global stock markets post biggest falls since 2008 financial crisis

Global stock markets posted their steepest falls since the 2008 financial crisis after a crash in the oil price amplified concerns about the escalating economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak.

- Iran rejects Saudi claims about Bushehr plant safety

Iran’s envoy to the UN nuclear watchdog rejected Saudi Arabia’s “misleading” claims about safety standards at the Bushehr Power Plant, warning against attempts at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to politicize technical issues.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Health defenders dying in line of duty are martyrs

Iran will recognize doctors and nurses who die combating the new coronavirus as "martyrs in the line of duty” like soldiers fallen in war, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced Tuesday.

- Turkey proposes running Syria oilfields jointly with Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he has proposed the "joint management” of oil fields in eastern Syria to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and has suggested that Russia and Turkey can manage the oil fields in place of the "terrorists” who control them at present.

- FIFA, AFC postpone 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup have been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Mr. Nobody” to illustrate global issues onstage at Melbourne Meat Market

Iranian director and actor Ehsan Bayatfar plans to provide a fresh insight into some vital issues facing the modern world in the mime “Mr. Nobody” at the Meat Market in Melbourne, Australia on March 14.

- Iran fully prepared to contain coronavirus outbreak: WHO

Richard Brennan, the Regional Emergency Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Region, has said Iran is fully prepared to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

- Iran-EAEU trade exceeds $1.2b in 11 months

The value of trade between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member states reached $1.244 billion during the first eleven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-February 19, 2020), according to the spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tax revenues hit $8.7b

The government earned 1,340 trillion rials ($8.7 billion) in tax revenues since the beginning of the current fiscal year (March 21, 2019) to Feb. 29.

- Tehran stocks extend losing streak

Shares in Tehran Stock Exchange and the junior market Iran Fara Bourse took another drubbing Tuesday to extend a losing streak into the third day.

- Government’s Forex subsidy policy censured

In a report on the controversial policy of the government to subsidize foreign currency for basic imports, the Majlis Research Center said it is ill-advised and a waste of scarce national resources.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish