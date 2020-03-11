No universal scientific method available to deal with coronavirus: Envoy

Baeidinejad said in a note on his Twitter account on Tuesday that currently there are various methods for dealing with coronavirus outbreak and specialists examine them and make the best intervention for their own country.

These methods are regularly refined and complemented as they should, he said, noting that different countries have adopted different approaches to stem the pandemic.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has assigned missions abroad to compile intervention methods of other countries and send them to Tehran for consideration by the health officials, he said.

Referring to British prime minister's statements after an emergency meeting of the government on coronavirus on Monday, Baeidinejad said that he said that they do not believe in restricting methods such as quarantine and shutting down businesses, citing Italy which has adopted the most severe methods but it has failed to cut the number of patients.

Currently, no special controls are made in London and other cities, let alone they come and quarantine the cities, he said, noting that flights to Britain, even from China, South Korea, Italy and Iran are in place and tourists visit the country as before.

However, Iran is experiencing a critical situation and the emergency officials are seeking to adopt the best and most effective policies to counter the contagious diseases, he said.

