Rouhani commends sacrifices of doctors, nurses in fighting coronavirus

He wrote in his Instagram account late on Tuesday that physicians and nurses are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus who have shown great self-sacrifice in this respect.

"I am thankful of them, as they are on the scene with all in their power. Day and night, they continue their work with a short break," he said.

No doubt that the Iranian nation will never forget sacrifices of the dear doctors and nurses, he said.‌

Rouhani called on all fellow countrymen to observe sanitary recommendations to help prevent further outbreak of the virus and serious avoid gatherings and unnecessary trips. ‌

The key to success is all-out cooperation by the public and executive institutes with the National Headquarters of Managing Coronavirus, Rouhani said.

‌Earlier on Tuesday, head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said that 8,042 people have been infected with coronavirus and 291 people have lost their lives to potentially fatal virus.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that so far 2,731 patients have recovered from disease.

Some 881 new cases of the novel coronavirus was recorded on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected people to 8,042, he said.

