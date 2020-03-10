Iran, Nigeria to develop legal, judicial relations

Both sides also discussed the importance of taking advantage of commonalities between two countries with regard to human rights and expanding them to other fields like sports and economy.

Referring to Nigerian president last year trip to Tehran, Mukaila said he will reflect the issue of political resolution against Iran to Nigerian judiciary and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Stressing, Iran-Nigeria joint cooperation in OPEC, he said Nigeria is against using human rights mechanisms as a tool.

