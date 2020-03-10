Iran urges S. Arabia to shun politicizing coronavirus disease

Asked by Sputnik about Iran's reasons for not stamping Saudi nationals' passports, he said that the Foreign Ministry has already explained the issue and it is astonishing to see Riyadh raise the issue again.

"We said earlier that electronic visa issuance regulations are equal for all nationals from all countries except those having British, American and Canadian passports and as per the visa regime of advanced countries, labeling and insertion of entry and exit stamps are refused," he said.

"The issue has nothing to do with coronavirus and we recommend Saudi Arabia not to politicize the disease and stop the blame game in this respect," Mousavi said.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish