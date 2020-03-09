Iran keen on boosting ties with Bosnia-Herzegovina

In a meeting with Bosnian Security Minister Fahrudin Radoncic, he congratulated formation of the country's new government, wishing him success in rendering sincere services to the country and nation.

Principled policy of Islamic Republic of Iran is supporting independence, territorial integrity, national sovereignty and peaceful coexistence of all ethnic groups in Bosnia-Herzegovina and enhancement of bilateral relations within the framework of mutual interests.

Bosnian minister, for his part, recalled Iran's aid in war time and stressed the need for maintaining friendly relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two officials shared views on issuing visas and easing movement of citizens of the two countries.

Bosnia-Herzegovina gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in March 1992 and was recognized as an independent country by the UN in the same year.

