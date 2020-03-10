Iran: Fighting COVID2019 requires int’l efforts not blamegame

Iranian diplomatic mission, however, appreciated all efforts made by social networks and media for reflecting realities with regard to coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the difficult conditions created by coronavirus in the world, now there is need for deliberation and a positive atmosphere for removing this disaster.

Iran wants to remind all people in the world and the region that the coronavirus knows no borders, the statement reads adding that overcoming this dangerous disease requires orchestrated regional and international efforts so creating fear and exaggerating the news will have negative impact on Iran and all countries in the world.

Iran is trying to guarantee the health condition of its borders by doing medical investigations and testing all Iranian and foreign nationals, it said.

The statement also referred to WHO’s representatives remarks who visit Iranian medical centers, saying that they noted that Iran is one of the best countries in the region with regard to hospitals and medical centers and is regarded as a successful pattern for the regional states.

All Iranian official are aware of the importance of fighting coronavirus.

After visiting all departments in crisis management, research and executive centers, they said Iran’s measures are in good level.

Iran has suitable strategy for fighting coronavirus and its constructive measures like allocating special hospital in each big city, training medical teams and informing publicly have been take well.

The Iranian embassy also called for lifting US’ inhume sanctions against Iran in line with fulfilling required human and financial resources and has requested all friends for sending humanitarian and medical contributions.

It also expressed Iran’s readiness for exchanging experiences and constructive interaction with Italian media, medical and research centers.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said on Monday that 8,042 people have been infected with coronavirus and 291 people have lost their lives to the potentially fatal coronavirus.

