FM Spox terms COVID19 a global challenge

"#COVID19 is a global challenge, not exclusive to any specific region or nation," Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

He added: "For three years, though, the whole humanity has been suffering from #HLVS (Hatred & Lie & Violence Spreading) Syndrome-2017."

"This is a high time that the world stands up against this malign infection," he noted.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier said: “This is a complicated challenge. The Wuhan virus that began at the end of last year is something that this administration is taking incredibly seriously.”

He added: “The State Department has been very involved from the beginning when we worked diligently to get hundreds of Americans out of Hubei province, out of Wuhan, and get them back to the United States safely.”

Meanwhile, in reaction to Pompeo’s remarks, China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said: “Despite the fact that the WHO has officially named this novel type of coronavirus, certain American politician, disrespecting science and the WHO decision, jumped at the first chance to stigmatize China and Wuhan with it.”

He added: “We condemn this despicable practice.”

“Since the COVID-19 broke out, China has been providing timely updates to the WHO and countries and regions including the US in an open, transparent and responsible manner,” he noted.

Chinese diplomat went on to say: “The world has already reached the clear, fair consensus that China's contribution bought precious time for the international community to enhance preparedness. Mr. Pompeo's attempt to smear China's efforts will not succeed.”

