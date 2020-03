Iran's cinematic work ‘6.5 Per Meter’ (Original title: Metri Shesh-o Nim), as well as the movie 'Son-Mother', will go on screen at the event.

Payman Maadi, Navid Mohammadzadeh, and Parinaz Izadyar are among the cast members of the ‘6.5 Per Meter’.

The film 'Son-Mother' features different actors namely Raha Khodayari, Mahan Nasiri as well as Reza Behboodi.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish