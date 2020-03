Rouhollah Latifi added that the volume accounted for $1.833 billion last year.

The volume of export from Iran to Eurasia in the past 11 months was $1.244 billion, he pointed out.

However, the volume of imports from the country to Eurasia over the past 11 months was $1.204 billion.

7129**2050

