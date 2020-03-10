Mar 10, 2020, 3:49 PM
Highlighting fake news on coronavirus manifests enemy's fear of Iranian glory

Tehran, March 10, IRNA – The enemy is highlighting the fake news on coronavirus spread in Iran to manifest its hatred and anger at the glory of the Iranian nation, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said in a message on Tuesday.

The Commander added that the enemy is taking advantage of the situation to undermine trust among the public and the officials in the country.

Their plot will turn out to be a scandal; he said, adding over 100 countries are combating the disease throughout the world.

He warmly thanked all Iranian health personnel who fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 8,042 people have been infected with coronavirus and 291 people have lost their lives due to the potentially fatal virus.

