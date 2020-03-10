Highlighting fake news on coronavirus manifests enemy's fear of Iranian glory

The Commander added that the enemy is taking advantage of the situation to undermine trust among the public and the officials in the country.

Their plot will turn out to be a scandal; he said, adding over 100 countries are combating the disease throughout the world.

He warmly thanked all Iranian health personnel who fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 8,042 people have been infected with coronavirus and 291 people have lost their lives due to the potentially fatal virus.

