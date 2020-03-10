First group of Bahraini citizens return to their country

He hoped that the rest of the citizens would return to their homeland due to positive attitude of the Bahraini government.

Meanwhile, he said that Iranian Foreign Ministry adopted humanitarian measures to help repatriate foreign nationals to their respective countries and has made coordination with the Oman Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning (Tuesday) to repatriate Bahrainis to their country.

Mousavi expressed gratitude to the Omani Imperial Government for helping repatriate Bahraini citizens to their own country.

The spokesman said that Bahraini Government is expected to consider Iranian humanitarian approach and help repatriate Bahraini citizens to their homeland.

