Iranian film “limit” wins best screenplay award in US festival

The Iranian seven-minute short film illustrates the problems facing disabled people.
The film has been mad in cooperation with social department of the Iranian Police.
Tehran, March 10, IRNA – “Limit”, an Iranian film directed by Javad Daraei, won the best screenplay award in the second edition of US Woodbury Film Festival on Tuesday.
