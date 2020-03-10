Mar 10, 2020, 1:49 PM
Iranian film “limit” wins best screenplay award in US festival

Tehran, March 10, IRNA – “Limit”, an Iranian film directed by Javad Daraei, won the best screenplay award in the second edition of US Woodbury Film Festival on Tuesday.

The Iranian seven-minute short film illustrates the problems facing disabled people.

The film has been mad in cooperation with social department of the Iranian Police.

