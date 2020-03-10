Larijani urges int’l community collective action to remove anti-Iran sanctions

In his letters to President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass, Secretary General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly and his Asian and Muslim counterparts, Larijani expressed regret over US’ inhumane sanctions against Iran.

He described sanctions imposed on medical, pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment as impediments to Iran's national campaign to contain coronavirus outbreak.

In his letter to Cuevas Barron a copy of which was also sent to heads of other parliaments and international organizations, Iranian speaker said that due to the increasing outbreak of coronavirus, the World Health Organization has declared emergency to fight the pandemic worldwide.

Today the world is observing unprecedented threat to humanity by the deadly pandemic and increasing international solidarity with regard to growing spread of the virus in many countries, Larijani said.

The coronavirus passes borders and threatens all areas in the world rapidly, he noted.

The international emergency more than ever highlighted the importance of national, regional and international efforts and cooperation to take advantage of all technical and logistic facilities to help the infected nations.

It has also revealed the need for taking urgent, effective and comprehensive action to contain this dangerous virus.

Now that the Islamic Republic of Iran is in the forefront of fighting coronavirus to alleviate the humanitarian sufferings created by the epidemic, Iranians are systematically targeted by US’ direct and indirect unilateral and inhumane sanctions, Larijani regretted.

The US’ approach which is in contrast with UN Charter and WHO statute not only created roadblock on the way of helping people and containing coronavirus, but also leave negative and undeniable impacts on all national, regional and international efforts to control the coronavirus, he added

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani expressed happiness that recently, officials of some countries and international bodies by understanding the sensitive special international situation called for removal of all sanctions against Iran.

We believe that the Inter-Parliamentary Union based on its statute as well-known and influential international organization which reflects real view and aspirations of people, can play major role in containing this lethal illness.

He expressed certainty that the IPU Chief will spare no efforts to promote international endeavors to overcome the serious challenge which is threatening people’s life ad will also support Iran’s efforts in fighting coronavirus.

The first cases of infection to the coconavirus were detected in the Iran on February 19. Ever since some 7,161 people have been affected by the virus, some 237 of them have lost their lives and 2,394 others have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

