Iran speaker calls for regional cooperation to stem coronavirus

Tehran, March 10, IRNA – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in separate telephone conversations with Kuwaiti and Omani counterparts on Tuesday called for regional cooperation to counter the new coronavirus outbreak.

Larijani briefed his counterparts on the measures taken by Iran to combat the epidemic in the country.

He said that further regional cooperation as well as sharing experiences could help prevent the spread of the virus.

Referring to the ongoing crises in the region, the Iranian speaker underlined the need for continued consultations among the Islamic countries.

Kuwaiti Parliament Speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said for his part that his country is ready to counter coronavirus outbreak, adding that further cooperation between neighboring countries could accelerate the elimination of the virus.

Omani President of the Consultative Council, Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal al-Maawali, called for continued consultations between the two counties on regional developments, establishment of security and sustainable peace in the region.

He also stressed the necessity for bilateral cooperation on the fight against coronavirus outbreak.

The first cases of infection to the coconavirus were detected in the Iran on February 19. Ever since some 7,161 people have been affected by the virus, some 237 of them have lost their lives and 394 others have recovered and  were discharged from hospitals.

