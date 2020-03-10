Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 10

** IRAN DAILY

- IAEA: Iran providing access to active nuclear sites

Iran continues to provide international inspectors access to its active nuclear facilities, the head of the UN’s atomic watchdog said Monday.

- Iran’s apparent iron girder consumption up 21%: ISPA

Figures pertaining to the apparent consumption of steel products in Iran during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020) show that domestic demand for iron girder in this period witnessed a 21 percent growth year-on-year.

- Health minister asks research teams for help in coronavirus fight

Iran’s Minister of Health Saeid Namaki called on medical research and technology teams in his ministry to undertake research into the novel coronavirus that has infected all provinces of the country.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- WHO impressed as Iran takes drastic measures

A senior official at the World Health Organization (WHO) says he has been impressed to see how Iran is fighting the spread of a coronavirus that has infected thousands of the people across the country.

- U.S.-led troops moved to Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base

An Iraqi security source says an unspecified number of troops from the U.S.-led military coalition has arrived at the Ain al-Asad air base housing U.S. and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar for unknown reasons.

- Champions league football in West Asia postponed over coronavirus

The AFC Champions League was put on temporary hold in West Asia while football officials work out ways to get the remaining group matches played despite the new coronavirus outbreak.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian writer Amirkhani’s travelogue of North Korea released amid coronavirus outbreak

A travelogue of North Korea by Reza Amirkhani, the author of the bestselling Persian novels “Salvation” and “The Good Smell of Oil”, has recently appeared in Tehran bookstores as Iranian people are fighting the new coronavirus.

- Iran’s NPC plants sapling in honor of Siamand Rahman

Iran’s National Paralympic Committee planted a sapling in memory of super heavyweight powerlifter Siamand Rahman on Monday.

- UN atomic watchdog: Iran still providing nuclear site access

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Monday that Iran continues to provide international inspectors access to its nuclear facilities, even after its announcement it was no longer bound by “any restrictions” of the landmark 2015 deal with world powers, known as the JCPOA.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stocks plunge 2.7%

Tracking global markets, share prices in both Tehran Stock Exchange and over-the-counter Iran Fara Bourse took a beating on Monday.

- IAEA’s Grossi again calls for cooperation

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency called on Iran to cooperate immediately and fully with the nuclear watchdog, including by providing prompt access to locations it has recently specified.

- Oil prices sink to 3-decade low

Losing more than a quarter of their value, oil prices were set on Monday for their biggest daily rout since the first (Persian) Gulf War, after Saudi Arabia cut its official prices in a market already reeling from the impact of the coronavirus on global demand.

