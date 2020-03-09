Official advises countries not follow US sanctions

Qasemi said while Iranian people are fighting coronavirus merely by relying on national capacity, instead of understanding the situation and helping Iranians, some are increasing pressures by following US’ maximum pressure.

Despite the fact that Qasemi did not elaborate on his intention of mentioning some countries, but it seems that his remarks are related to the recent decision made by Europeans on restricting Iranian flights to Europe.

Iran Air has suspended all of its flights to Europe until further notice.

Because of limitations set for unknown reasons by Europe on Iran Air flights, all Iranian flights to European destinations, too, have been suspended until further notice.

According to Iran Air, consultations were underway for resuming flights to Europe.

Iran Air flights had earlier been suspended to six regional states for the outbreak of coronavirus.

This is while, Britain, France and Germany in a statement on March 2 expressed solidarity with victims of the Coronavirus in Iran and declared dispatching medical and financial aid to Tehran to combat the contagious virus outbreak.

Three European states also committed to provide Iran with some five million euros through World Health Organization and other international agencies.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 2,394 people out of a total of 7,161 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 237 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 595 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 43 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

