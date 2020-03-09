Tehran buses turned to anti-coronavirus training centers

Mahmoud Tarfa said 18,500 posters with the aim of preventing coronavirus have been installed in 5,000 intercity buses.

He added that posters include healthcare advice on preventing COVID19.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Tarfa advised passengers to wear face-mask and gloves when using buses.

He added that based on Iranian Health Ministry protocols, buses are disinfected four times in a day.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 2,394 people out of a total of 7,161 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 237 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 595 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 43 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish