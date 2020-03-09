Tumbleweeds to screen Iranian short animation

'The Cycling Wind' is a story of a young wind that owns a bicycle, so it can blow faster when riding it.

It is the only wind that has a bike, which lets it do whatever he wishes.

The Iranian animation had earlier been screened in Spain’s International Animation Film Festival (ANIMAC) held on February 27-March 1 in Barcelona.

According to its official website: “Utah Film Center’s 9th annual Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Kids takes place March 6–15, 2020 with all public events held at The City Library.”

“Tumbleweeds, the Mountain West’s longest-running international film festival for families, features stories from around the world and provides culturally-enriching, curated film, media arts workshops, and clubhouse activities, all for ages 4 and up.”

“Audiences will see the best animation and live-action films from around the world, participate in media arts workshops, and explore a variety of activities designed to balance visual content, active play, and critical thinking.”

